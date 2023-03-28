NEWBURYPORT — The General James Brickett-Old Newbury Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual award ceremony March 12 at the First Church of Christ in Bradford.
The awards winners included:
Charlotte Larsen, a senior at Bradford Christian Academy, was awarded the annual Good Citizens Award and scholarship. The DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Contest is intended to encourage and reward good citizenship in students, according to a news release.
The program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited and in good standing with their state board of education. Larsen is an artist who has been accepted to three art schools for this fall. She has served the community at The Salvation Army meals program in Newburyport, among other activities.
Elisa Grammer, a West Newbury Historic Commission member, was awarded the Historic Preservation Medal.
The medal honors a person who has done extraordinary volunteer work over a long period in establishing a historic district, preserving a local landmark, restoring or preserving objects of historic cultural significance, or establishing or participating in oral history projects, youth leadership and education in regard to historic preservation.
Grammer researches historic people, places and events, and publishes them via email for town residents and on the town’s web page and social media.
In 2022, she focused on the military and soldiers from West Newbury. Her work goes beyond writing snippets of history. She has made sure the history is saved and seen throughout town.
Grammer has added QR codes to all of the town’s historic markers and made sure signs needing repair were replaced. She works with G.A.R. Memorial Library to archive many pieces of history in town, from old letters and documents to old maps and other items.
Grammer spearheaded the cleanup and restoration of the Almshouse Cemetery in the Mill Pond area of West Newbury as well as Quaker Cemetery. She also worked to make sure antique chairs found at the Old Town Hall were cleaned and sold to residents instead of being discarded.
The Rev. Alex Burgess, a history teacher and chairperson of the humanities department at Bradford Christian Academy in Lawrence, was awarded the Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award.
Burgess has taught history and other humanities subjects for more than two decades. He loves serving and interacting with teenagers. He has learned a lot from them over years and appreciates how they enrich his life with humor, insight and wisdom.
In his teaching, Burgess hopes to convey to his students how history helps people discover what it means to be human, with all its glories, complexities, comedies and tragedies.
Nancy Burke of the Sunday Sandwich Program at Old South Presbyterian Church in Newburyport was presented with a Community Service Award.
Several years ago, Burke and a few other parish members saw that people with not enough to eat could get a free meal somewhere in the community every day but Sunday.
Burke and other volunteers have stepped in to fill that void. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, people arrived after church on Sunday and sat in the fellowship hall for soup, sandwiches, conversation and companionship.
Since COVID-19, which dramatically increased the community’s need, the group makes bagged lunches that people can take. In the past four years, about 40 volunteers have served nearly 5,000 meals. Meals are served every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from the church’s door on School Street.
Curt Nitzsche, a noble at the Aleppo Shriners, was presented a Community Service Award.
Community Service Awards provide a unique opportunity for chapters to honor people and organizations for outstanding voluntary service. Nitzsche volunteers at the Shriners Hospital for Children and loans medical equipment free of charge to community members.
“The chapter is excited to honor these members of our community and to highlight their hard work and accomplishments,” said Marsha Pease, chairperson of the chapter’s Good Citizens Committee.
