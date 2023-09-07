NEWBURY — The Brigadier General James Brickett–Old Newbury Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced it is sponsoring the DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest.
The DAR program is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The program is open to all senior class students enrolled at accredited public or private secondary schools in the chapter’s area of northeastern Massachusetts.
The students must be in good standing with their state boards of education or a recognized accrediting organization. U.S citizenship is not required. Home-schooled students are eligible to participate.
A senior who best demonstrates the qualities of a good citizen is chosen by a school administrator who submits a packet of information about that student, their activities and grades throughout high school.
Seniors selected as Good Citizens will be honored and awarded a scholarship in March during a ceremony held at the chapter’s meeting in Bradford.
Good Citizens are encouraged to invite family members, friends, teachers and school administrators to the award ceremony. The student may also enter an essay on a topic provided by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
These essays must be written in the presence of a member of their school’s administration, without reference material. Essays are judged at the chapter level and the winning student’s essay is sent to the district level for judging. Ultimately, the winning students are judged at the state and national levels for scholarships.
Each state winner receives an award of at least $500 and a special state DAR Good Citizens pin and certificate. Each of the eight division winners will receive $1,000. A national winner will be invited to Washington, D.C., to attend the Continental Congress in July and will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship, an inscribed silver bowl and a certificate.
Student information and essays must be submitted to the chapter by Nov. 15.
For more information about the Good Citizens program and scholarship contest, visit brickett-oldnewbury.org or email DARGoodCitizens2023@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.