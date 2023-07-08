HAVERHILL — More than 4,000 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution convened last week in the nation’s capital for the 132nd Continental Congress, the longtime service organization’s annual meeting.
The weeklong convention consisted of business sessions, committee meetings and social functions, and was topped off with formal evening ceremonies at which national DAR award winners were honored.
Attending were Vice Regent Sheri Larsen and Chaplain Marsha Pease, members of the Brigadier General James Brickett – Old Newbury Chapter of Haverhill.
“As more than 4,000 dedicated DAR members gather in one place, their energy produces inspiration, creative breakthroughs and true camaraderie,” said Pamela Rouse Wright, president general in a news release.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to reflect on the hard work and accomplishments of the past year,” she added. “As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation, DAR needs to continue to present itself as the patriotic service organization that we are. Continental Congress offers a way for Daughters to come together and sparkle as they celebrate our country’s unique and rich history at the national level and within their own communities.”
At the opening night ceremony, Jonna Mendez, former CIA chief of disguise and an author, was honored with the DAR Patriot Award.
The National Defense Night ceremony, celebrating the nation’s military personnel and veterans, welcomed Lt. General Nina Armagno of the U.S. Space Force. Other national awards were presented during the week to people celebrating excellence in historic preservation, education and patriotism.
While at the organization’s Continental Congress, Brigadier General James Brickett – Old Newbury Chapter members attended the historic preservation luncheon, Sparkle in Service Committee Showcase, Congress reception, sustaining supporter pop-up lounge, and the DAR Genealogy Commission networking social.
Larsen served as an Insignia volunteer and as a volunteer docent in the Massachusetts period room. Pease served on the House committee.
“It’s been a great joy to meet so many Daughters from across the country and to learn about the wonderful service these women give back to their communities,” Larsen said.
The DAR Continental Congress is annual gathering that has been held in Washington, D.C., since the organization’s founding. National, state and chapter leaders and other members from across the country and around the world meet at the DAR national headquarters to report on the year’s work, honor outstanding award recipients, plan future initiatives and reconnect with friends.
