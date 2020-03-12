The following is an ongoing list of events, meetings and presentations in the region that have been cancelled, postponed or in some way affected by concerns of the coronavirus:
The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library has canceled its semi-annual Great Old Book Sale, which was scheduled to run from March 25-28 in the Program Room of the Newburyport Public Library. The October book sale is still on track. It will open for members Oct. 21 and to the general public on Oct. 22.
---
The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s 8th Annual White Ribbon Breakfast, which was scheduled Tuesday, March 24 at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown, has been canceled due to growing concerns of the coronavirus/COVID-19 and the state of emergency issued by Gov. Charlie Baker.
"The health, safety, and well-being of local area students, community supporters, volunteers and staff members are of the utmost priority in all our decision making," according to Alicia Peet, communications manager for the center.
She said that while the breakfast is canceled, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center will be working creatively to host an online event that will continue to support the Youth Empowerment Services (YES) and prevention programs that are delivered in area schools.
She said more information about these plans will be coming soon.
---
John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport, emailed members and supporters to detail what he and his staff are doing in light of concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus):
"If you are feeling sick or exhibiting cold/flu symptoms, we encourage you to stay home and see your scheduled performance on another date. All tickets will be transferred fee-free. If you are unable to attend another scheduled performance of the same, or the show is only being presented for one day we will credit your account to be used for another event within a 12-month period. I have instructed all staff and volunteers to remain home if they exhibit any signs of illness."
Moynihan said the staff is "increasing the frequency with which we clean/disinfect our public areas and will have a healthy supply of hand sanitizers available for public use. Our staff is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to adapt our policies as suggested by the CDC and local and state governments."
For ticketing related questions, contact boxoffice@firehouse.org or call at 978-462-7336.
---
Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister of the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist on Pleasant Street, Newburyport, said worship services on Sunday will be held via lifestream only until further notice.
---
In Newburyport, the Village Talk scheduled for next Wednesday, March 18, at the Senior Community Center has been cancelled due to the current virus outbreak.
---
The Salisbury Chamber of Commerce has decided to take precautionary measures and cancel the Legislative Dinner scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at the Portside Waterfront Kitchen & Bar.
---
The Emma Andrews Library in Newburyport's South End has cancelled March's Souper Saturday on March 28.
---
Alex Matthews, congregational leader at Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport, said the coffeehouse and open mic that had been scheduled for Sunday evening at the synagogue have been cancelled.
---
A public lecture, Our Neighbors and Crusaders: Women Finding their Voice through Suffrage, sponsored by the Museum of Old Newbury, has been cancelled but museum officials hope to reschedule it at some point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.