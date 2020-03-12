The following is an ongoing list of events, meetings and presentations in the area that have been canceled, postponed or in some way affected by concerns about the coronavirus:
The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s eighth annual White Ribbon Breakfast, which was scheduled for March 24 at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown, has been canceled due to growing concerns about the COVID-19 and the state of emergency issued by Gov. Charlie Baker.
"The health, safety, and well-being of local area students, community supporters, volunteers and staff members are of the utmost priority in all our decision making," according to Alicia Peet, communications manager for the center.
She said while the breakfast is canceled, the center will work creatively to host an online event that will continue to support Youth Empowerment Services and prevention programs at area schools.
The half-day Red/Blue Workshop organized by the Better Angels Alliance of the North Shore for March 29 at Cafe Sarina in Georgetown has been canceled due to public health concerns. Organizers said they hope to reschedule the session for a future date. For more information, contact Sandra Capo, mcapo9@comcast.net, 978-729-7432; or Elena Bachrach, bachracher@comcast.net, 978-397-0707.
The Anna Jaques Aid Association is rescheduling Great Chefs Night from April 3 to June 11. The raffle drawings will still occur at the event June 11. The deadline to book the Hawaii trip will be extended. Anyone with questions can contact Amanda Ross at the Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation at 978-463-1176 or amross@ajh.org.
The Sunday farmers market at The Tannery on Water Street in Newburyport will be held outside this week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shari Wilkinson, the market manager, said organizers decided after much deliberation to hold it outside "under individual vendor tents to enable social distancing between market attendees."
Multiple handwashing stations will be set up throughout the market and offer hand sanitizer spritzes to marketgoers.
John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport, emailed members and supporters to detail what he and his staff are doing in light of concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus):
"If you are feeling sick or exhibiting cold/flu symptoms, we encourage you to stay home and see your scheduled performance on another date. All tickets will be transferred fee-free. If you are unable to attend another scheduled performance of the same, or the show is only being presented for one day we will credit your account to be used for another event within a 12-month period. I have instructed all staff and volunteers to remain home if they exhibit any signs of illness."
Moynihan said the staff is "increasing the frequency with which we clean/disinfect our public areas and will have a healthy supply of hand sanitizers available for public use. Our staff is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to adapt our policies as suggested by the CDC and local and state governments."
For ticketing related questions, contact boxoffice@firehouse.org or call at 978-462-7336.
In Newburyport, the Village Talk scheduled for March 18 at the Senior Community Center has been canceled due to the current virus outbreak.
The Salisbury Chamber of Commerce has decided to take precautionary measures and cancel the Legislative Dinner scheduled for March 24 at the Portside Waterfront Kitchen & Bar.
Emma Andrews Library in Newburyport's South End has canceled the Souper Saturday on March 28.
Alex Matthews, congregational leader at Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport, said the coffeehouse and open mic that had been scheduled for Sunday evening at the synagogue have been canceled.
A public lecture, "Our Neighbors and Crusaders: Women Finding their Voice through Suffrage," sponsored by the Museum of Old Newbury, has been canceled but museum officials hope to reschedule it at some point.
