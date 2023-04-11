NEWBURYPORT — Meet local and state Democratic leaders and enjoy a full hot buffet at the 3T & 2C annual Democratic Breakfast on Saturday May 6, at 9 a.m. at Nicholson Hall in Newburyport.
The 3T & 2C, which includes the Democratic committees of Amesbury, Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and West Newbury, is brining back this annual tradition after a break during the pandemic. The group looks forward to hosting state Representatives Kristin Kassner, Adrianne Ramos and Dawne Shand, as well as State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Governor’s Councillor Eileen Duff, Secretary of State Bill Galvin and District Attorney Paul Tucker.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon will welcome all speakers and guests.
“This is our 15th 3T&2C breakfast. After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to offer Northshore Democrats the opportunity to listen to a broad range of local and statewide office holders,” said 3T & 2C chair Jim Sperelakis of West Newbury. “It is truly remarkable and exciting to have this many strong public servants all in one place at one time. Enjoy a delicious full breakfast buffet, while mingling with your elected representatives; meet your old friends and make new ones!”
Tickets for the event are on sale now and selling quickly. To purchase a ticket or become a sponsor, go to https://secure.actblue.com/donate/3t2c-breakfast.
Checks for $40 per ticket, payable to the 3T & 2C, can also be mailed to PO Box 211, West Newbury, MA 01845.
For more information on the event or for silver, gold or platinum sponsorship, email KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
