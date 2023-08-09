NEWBURYPORT — Local Democratic groups will host the fourth annual Brews for Blues on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Newburyport Brewing Company, 4 Pasture Road.
This event, sponsored by the 3T & 2C Democratic Committees of Amesbury, Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and West Newbury, is a follow-up to a breakfast held in the spring that drew a large crowd of area voters and elected leaders.
“On the heels of a successful breakfast last spring, we are excited to gather again for this outdoor summer event,” said 3T & 2C Committee Chair Jim Sperelakis. “It offers Democrats and other guests a chance to socialize and hear from some of our esteemed elected leaders, but with a venue and vibe that is relaxed and geared toward summer,”
Speakers for this more informal event include state Reps. Kristin Kassner and Dawne Shand, Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, Young Democrats of Massachusetts President Jack Perenick and state Democratic leaders such as Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff, Auditor Diana DiZoglio and Essex County Sherriff Paul Tucker.
State Rep. Tram Nguyen also hopes to attend, and other speakers who sign on will be added to the ActBlue sign-up page: https://bit.ly/brews4blues2023
“At last year’s event, I was a write-in candidate introducing myself to the community,” Shand said. “What a difference a year makes. Now, I’m excited to talk about the work of being a state representative.”
One important focus of the event is engaging more young voters. There will be free admission for all Democrats under age 21.
“The local Democratic committees, Kassner said, “are the heart of campaigns. In 2022, we flipped the North Shore coast blue. I’m so glad to be back at the 3T & 2C for a fun event with so many friendly faces to kick off the road to 2024.”
To purchase a ticket, become a sponsor or reserve a free youth ticket, visit bit.ly/brews4blues2023.
“We are so appreciative to the many local and state leaders who join us year after year for these events,” said Kathy Pasquina, who secures speakers for all 3T & 2C events. “It is a tribute to not only our Democratic committees but to the commitment of our elected officials to being visible and accessible to their constituents.”
Admission to the event is $25 for those 21 and older and includes a beer ticket and snacks. Organizers offer two sponsorship levels, “Lite Beer” or “Full Mug”.
Checks are payable to 3T & 2C and can be mailed to PO Box 211, West Newbury, MA 01845. Indicate on the check if purchasing tickets or a sponsorship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.