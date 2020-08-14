NEWBURYPORT – The Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards has formed its Youth Corps to play a strategic role in the organization's development.
The organization aims, “To foster stewardship and motivate regional and local action towards positively impacting the planet’s climate and our environment’s health,” according to a press release.
The alliance, also known as ACES, has had eight interns working on a variety of projects this year.
“It has been a joy to have worked with our inspired interns," President Art Currier said. "They have made a significant contribution to the effective development and execution of each project. Their stewardship and understanding of the fact that the well-being of future generations is at the heart of the need for broad based stewardship – locally, nationally and globally – allows them to play a key role in the launch of this leadership program.”
The students forming the Youth Corps include recent Newburyport High School graduates and interns Alyssa Keith, who will attend Babson College, and Cami Loignon, headed to Concordia University, and Eleni Protopapas, who will be going to UMass-Lowell.
Other students are 2019 Newburyport High graduate Samson Leblanc, now attending UMass-Lowell, and rising seniors Sam Cooper and Summer Noonan.
Emmanuel College students Andres Liang and Deanna Ruggerio, Roger Williams University graduate Philip Parry of Merrimac and Waring School sophomore Camille Gimbrere have been working on fundraising, website, social media, database and administrative systems plans and projects to contribute to the corps' evolution.
Susan Mailhoit and Patrick McCormick, members of the group's board of directors, are sponsors of this program. Their goal is "to ensure that our project teams are comprised of the optimum numbers of youth corps members and advisors/mentors so each project’s results achieve objectives," they said in the release.
Anyone interested in working with the Youth Corps, either as a student member or an adviser/mentor, can email acesnewburyport@gmail.com and include "ACES Youth Corps" in the subject line.
