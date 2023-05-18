NEWBURYPORT — Folks from Greater Newburyport will be among the many “Swifties” taking over the home of the New England Patriots this weekend during Taylor Swift’s latest tour – a tour that has drawn enough attention to at times literally break the internet.
Swift’s “Eras Tour” has been sweeping the nation this spring, with its next stop set for Gillette Stadium for three sold-out shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The tour has been so popular that it has led to numerous complications in securing tickets, with presale queues crashing from high demand and tickets being resold for massive markups. The turmoil has reached the point where a group of 350 Massachusetts fans filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation.
Salisbury resident Tabitha Beebe shared her story of securing tickets, explaining that her husband waited in the virtual queue from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., managing to grab four tickets for her, their daughter Cassidy, one of Cassidy’s friends and that friend’s mom.
“We paid less than $300 a ticket,” Beebe said.
Amesbury resident Katie Garfield waited in the same queue as Beebe’s husband, but without the same luck.
“I waited like 10 hours online on my day off to get tickets and I didn’t get any,” Garfield said.
But Garfield’s misfortune during the presale morphed into a miracle.
“Last week, I got a text message from Live Nation that there was the limited availability for verified fan tickets,” she said. “I thought it was a scam, but I went just to find out and the code did actually work and I got tickets for $99 a piece.”
Katie Beal, program director for the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley, had similar issues getting presale tickets. But like Garfield, she later had a stroke of good luck.
“I got an email from Taylor Swift from Ticketmaster identifying me as one of her top fans. I got boosted and I was able to buy two tickets at market value, which was great,” Beal said.
Beal is excited about the concert.
“I’m just looking forward to having a great night and screaming my heart out and losing my voice the next day,” Beal said.
Garfield explained why she believes Swift has become such a pop culture phenomenon
“Obviously, people love her music, but I think what sets her apart from just being a super talented musician is she’s probably one of the most generous artists with her information and her time and her fans, and it shows,” Garfield said. She said the tour’s early reviews have her extra excited.
“When she was in Nashville, there was a thunderstorm that delayed for four hours and she still performed her entire set in the rain until 2 a.m. No artists do that,” Garfield said.
Triton Regional High School student Anna Webb perhaps had one of the few smooth experiences, acquiring tickets for herself and her best friend.
She shared her thoughts on why this tour has been so popular.
“I think it’s because it’s all of the decades, all of her albums all together,” she said. “It’s every single one at one concert, which is really cool because her concert is like 3½ hours long, just her, and then the whole concert itself is 5½ hours long.”
Fitting with the “Eras Tour” theme, concertgoers are preparing special outfits to represent the different periods of Swift’s career.
Beebe explained how her group plans to dress up.
“My daughter is going as the Lover Era, her friend is going as the Fearless Era, and us moms are going as the Red Era,” Beebe said.
Beal said she have an outfit for Swift’s Speak Now Era.
“My roommate who’s coming with me is dressing in her Reputation Era,” Beal said.
It is more than just “Swifties” who are excited for the concert.
Newburyport City Councilor Byron Lane, who recently launched a new limousine business called B-Line Transportation Services, said it was a happy coincidence that his business began just in time for the concert.
“We just launched this past week and it couldn’t have been a better week to start,” Lane said.
Lane said his Sunday will be spent driving a group of teens to the stadium.
“They are excited to go. I’m excited to go, too. I think it’s going be a pretty sizable event,” Lane said.
He shared one example of how far he had seen people go to get tickets.
“I have a friend that was looking to trade his Game 7 Celtics tickets courtside Row 1 for four Taylor Swift concert tickets,” Lane said.
