AMESBURY — They may have to deal with added precautions and awkward meal times but three Greater Newburyport fire departments are getting the job done during the COVID-19 crisis.
All Salisbury, Amesbury and Newburyport firefighters are required to wear face coverings while in common areas of their fire stations, as well as any time they leave the station on a call. But social distancing becomes harder when a call comes in, according to Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan.
"You can't maintain a six-foot distance inside a vehicle, but we're trying to maintain that as best as we can," Carrigan said. "When they are on duty, they have to go but personnel in all of the fire departments around here have done a great job of adapting and making sure that they are doing what they are sworn to do."
Newburyport Fire Chief Chris LeClaire echoed Carrigan's sentiments.
"We are the Fire Department, we have a job to do," LeClaire said. "We give the guys the best equipment and the best protection, no matter what they are going into. The pandemic has that on steroids."
A Newburyport fire dispatcher and an Amesbury firefighter tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, but both have recovered.
Carrigan said no one in his 19-member department has tested positive for COVID-19, but social distancing in the firehouse has been challenging.
"There are pretty tight quarters in the fire station on any day," he said. "Some people will eat in the kitchen and others will wait until they're done. The firefighters are spending a lot more time away from each other as opposed to sitting in the same room. So it is making things much less social at the station."
Medical assessments are also being done at least six feet from the patient, according to Carrigan.
"You wear a mask, you put a mask on the patient, and you try to do an assessment from six feet away," he said.
LeClaire said his firefighters have added some steps to their routines, but the business of his department will continue as usual.
“We’re going to treat people differently and we’re going to ask more questions than we normally do," LeClaire said. "This is all just a part of this. Because we have to assume that everyone has it or has been exposed to it. We also have to assume that of ourselves and take the necessary precautions as well."
The Amesbury Fire Department operates its own ambulances and Chief Ken Berkenbush said his department has increased staffing to account for turnaround time since the protective procedures involved with COVID-19 typically add an hour and a half to every call.
“On days when we are doing 20 runs or so, you are talking about an additional downtime of 10 hours just because of the repetition of calls to maintain a safe working environment,” Berkenbush said.
Car accidents and fire alarm calls are down among all three fire departments.
"Believe it or not, even our medical calls are down and this is true on a national level," Carrigan said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
