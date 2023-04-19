NEWBURYPORT — Local firm EGA Architects has been awarded a $200,000 contract to come up with a full design for Mayor Sean Reardon’s top priority – securing a new home for Newburyport Youth Services on Low Street.
But at least one city councilor remains skeptical of the process.
The City Council approved the purchase of the former National Guard building at 59 Low St. for $220,000 early last year. Reardon presented councilors with three renovation plans and a 5.7 million bond order to turn the building into the next NYS headquarters.
NYS has been in search of a new home ever since the heating system at the former Brown School was found to be unusable in fall 2021.
“This has been my No. 1 one priority,” the mayor said. “I don’t know how many times I can keep saying that.”
In mid-February, the council voted 8-3 to spend $200,000 from the sale of the former Kelley School building to fund design work for the Low Street project. Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, at-large Councilor Mark Wright and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley were opposed.
The city issued requests for qualifications to contractors soon after the council approved funding and received four responses, which were reviewed by an internal review committee of representatives from NYS, the Engineering and Planning Department, and the mayor’s office.
On Monday, Reardon announced that EGA Architects of Newburyport was awarded the contract, based on qualifications and price.
“This helps us move the project forward and hopefully we will be able to gain some more consensus from the City Council around it once we have a full design for them,” he said. “At the end of the day, we still need to get eight people onboard with wanting to be a community that values our kids and wants to invest in a space for them to operate.”
The Vernon Street firm was also involved in the previous design phase of the project, which represents Reardon’s three renovation plans on the table.
The mayor added that he would like to see EGA Architects’ first full design before September.
“I’m hoping sometime in July or August,” he said. “We will work with them to get a full design that we can bring back to the council. Then, we should have a better idea of what the building might actually cost. Were the initial, rough estimates accurate? and how we should design and present it to the council?”
Zeid said in a text message Monday that he firmly believes residents want to get something done for NYS without breaking the bank.
“I am proud of my efforts to bring forward this sensible, moderate view and to try and drive compromise,” he said. “It’s not a question of valuing youth or not, as some have said, it’s a question of responsible planning, budgeting and spending.”
The Ward 1 councilor added that he fears pushing forward with a design without “something resembling fiscal, site and basic design consensus” would only lead to waste.
“With that said, the council OK’d the funds and so the process moves forward. We will just have to see where it goes,” he said.
