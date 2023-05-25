NEWBURYPORT — Greater Newburyport fishing enthusiasts looking forward to a summer full of hauling in monster striped bass will want to be aware of new regulations from the state set to take effect on Friday.
The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries announced earlier this week it will enact emergency recreational regulations to change the maximum length limit for keeping striped bass in Massachusetts. The new recreational slot size is 28 inches to less than 31 inches, and anglers will still be permitted to keep one fish per day.
For the past several years, the recreational length limit has been 28 inches to less than 35 inches. In 2022, the recreational harvest of striped bass nearly doubled, making it necessary for the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to immediately change regulations to conserve striped bass and meet rebuilding goals.
For local anglers who enjoy taking advantage of prime fishing spots such as Plum Island Point, the consensus seems to be that the regulations should lead to an improved fishing experience over time.
Plum Island native Ryan Durkin, a self-proclaimed catch and release angler, shared his optimism on the impact of the new regulations.
“Fishing on the beach isn’t what it used to be, so something has to change. If they aren’t going to change commercial regulations, then this is a good place to start,” Durkin said.
Brian Tussey said he enjoys fishing on Plum Island, making the journey down from New Hampshire. He said that the new regulations won't make a difference to him, since he also primarily uses a catch and release approach.
"I don't really intend to take a striper home unless it's damaged, gill hook it or something. But otherwise I'll release any fish I catch,” Tussey said.
He said he sees the potential benefits of the new changes.
“My thought is that one 30-plus inch fish within the slide is enough for a couple meals, because it's a big fish. So I don't have any issues at all with the limit. And if it improves the fishery then I'm all for it,” Tussey said.
This new regulation reflects changes to the coast wide management of striped bass.
On May 2, the ASMFC Striped Bass Management Board voted to take an emergency action to change the regulations in the hopes of reducing harvest on an especially important group, or year-class, of striped bass that were born in 2015. The 2015 year-class is critically important to the future of striped bass because it is one of the few large year-classes that has been produced in the past two decades. Striped bass are long-lived and can reproduce more than 20 times over their life span.
With fewer surviving striped bass born in the years before and after 2015, it is important for as many bass from the 2015 year-class to grow to spawning size and have as many opportunities to reproduce as possible, according to the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries
The reduced slot limit is aimed to help protect fish from the 2015 year-class. The increase in striped bass recreational harvest that prompted the rule change was a result of the 2015 year-class growing to a size where they could be harvested. Based on Division of Marine Fisheries sampling, this group of striped bass composed more than half of the recreationally harvested fish in Massachusetts in 2022.
In 2023, striped bass born in 2015 should have an average size of about 31-and-a-half inches in length. Data suggests that the new size regulations will protect more than half of the 2015 year-class from recreational harvest in 2023, compared to zero protection with the previous slot.
The ASMFC Striped Bass Management Board also voted to initiate a new rule-making process that could bring more changes to recreational and commercial fishing for striped bass in 2024.
