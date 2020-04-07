Local fishing, boating could face very slow season

NEWBURYPORT — With most local residents staying home to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic, walking along the city’s usually busy waterfront feels eerily quiet as of late.
And with most marine activity halted and restaurants closed, the local boating and fishing industries may feel the brunt of COVID-19 for months to come.
Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg said while he expects a delay in the city’s boating season, he admits that city officials are “all in the same boat” as they wait for the situation to become clearer in the next few weeks.
Hogg said that since boating season doesn’t really pick up until Memorial Day weekend in May and because it only takes a couple of days for the docks to be installed, he can quickly be ready for boat traffic once the statewide state of emergency is eventually lifted.
“Luckily, it’s still a little early and April isn’t that busy for us,” he added.
But at this point, Hogg said, it’s unclear how people will react once the city’s docks are open and whether boaters will be hesitant to get out on the water or gather on the waterfront. With the unpredictability of the weather, it could be a “tight” season in terms of revenue on the waterfront.
“Even if we do get the green light and open back up, I really think people are going to think twice about things,” he said. “It could definitely make all the difference in revenue. Are people going to just take it easy? Or are they going to be out like gangbusters once things are clear?”
Hogg said the Harbor Commission will meet on a biweekly basis to address the situation and is working with the mayor’s office to plan ahead.
For local fishermen, though, times have been especially tough with rough winds keeping boats from going out to sea and a greatly diminished demand for their product due to restaurant and fishing industry shutdowns. Sunny skies on Monday lured three of the Newburyport-based boats offshore, however.
“The weather has been hurting them — it’s been windy offshore so the guys haven’t been able to get out, and when they finally do, the processing plants can’t take the volume so they flood the market,” Hogg said. “They don’t have the staff and the restaurants aren’t open so they’re not buying the fish. … Supply and demand.”
Gordon Laney, owner of David’s Fish Market at 54 Bridge Road in Salisbury, said several of the wholesale companies and “90%” of the restaurants his business is connected to have closed down during the shutdown, which has greatly hurt his sales in recent weeks.
Laney said also said most local fishermen’s plans to get in the water lately have been squashed by the lack of demand for their product.
Still, Laney has opted to staff his market six days a week so he can “keep the staff employed” and keep the business going despite many quiet days.
“It’s not been easy, but we’re open, so I guess that’s a blessing if it doesn’t turn out to be a curse,” Laney said.
For Laney, the future is uncertain, though he predicts a slow start for restaurant reopenings after the state’s dine-in ban is lifted. But that could lead to an equally slow recovery for the area’s fishing industry.
“This is uncharted territory, but I feel that when restaurants get the go-ahead to seat people, it will be a very soft start,” he said. “People will probably be more cautious than normal, and I can’t envision people wanting to pack into places like they have in the past for a while.”
