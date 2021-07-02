There may not be fireworks in Newburyport until Yankee Homecoming later this summer, but there are still plenty of local events to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Amesbury Days
There will be a free showing of "Dirty Dancing" on Friday at Heritage Park, 27 Water St., Amesbury. The movie night, cohosted by the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce, will begin at dusk, or around 9 p.m., and include concessions for sale provided by Hedgehog General Store.
The Amesbury Days 5K kicks off at Heritage Park, Saturday at 9 a.m. Register at www.millenniumrunning.com/amesbury5k#details.
Also on Saturday, the second annual New England Kendama Classic, hosted by Sweets Pro and Kendama Institute President Joshua Grove, will take place between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Heritage Park Lower Millyard. Participants of all levels are encouraged to compete for both cash and kendama prizes.
The Amesbury Days Scavenger Hunt will be held that day from 2 to 4 p.m. and features more than $1,000 in prizes. Sign up at www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-amesbury-days-scavenger-hunt-registration-155718753985.
On Sunday, the annual fireworks will make a return at Woodsom Farm, beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Newburyport
On Sunday, Eagle in the Attic will perform a free Fourth of July show from 2 to 5 p.m. at Newburyport Brewing Co., 4 New Pasture Road.
Salisbury Beach
On Saturday, Salisbury Beach will present a free performance by Entrain on the Oceanfront Stage, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Brings chairs and blankets.
On Sunday, people are encouraged to dress up their canines in patriotic gear and join the pet parade at the Broadway Loop from 6 to 8 p.m. Photos, treats and prizes will be available.
At 7:30 p.m., local tribute band Joppa Flatts will take the Salisbury Waterfront Stage to perform hit songs from the '70s, '80s, '90s and today. Benches and picnic tables available.
