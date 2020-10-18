AMESBURY
Tuesday: Special School Committee meeting, remote, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: State of the City Address, remote, 6 p.m.
GEORGETOWN
Monday: Board of Selectman, remote, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Affordable Housing Trust, remote, 6 p.m.
Thursday: School Committee meeting, remote, 6:30 p.m.
GROVELAND
Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Zoning Board of Appeals, remote, 7:30 p.m.
MERRIMAC
Monday: Special Town Meeting, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School cafeteria, 115 Amesbury Line Road, Haverhill, 7:30 p.m.
NEWBURY
Monday: Council on Aging Board of Directors, remote, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Parking Clerk meeting, remote, 9 a.m.
Board of Assessors, remote, 6 p.m.
Conservation Commission, Town Hall, 12 Kent Way, 2nd Floor hearing room, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Cultural Council, remote, 6 p.m.
Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Zoning Board of Appeals, Village at Cricket Lane, 7:30 p.m.
NEWBURYPORT
Monday: School Committee Business Meeting, remote, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Finance Subcommittee of the Whole School Committee, remote, 8:15 a.m.
River Valley Charter School Board of Trustees, remote, 5 p.m.
Wednesday: Library Board of Directors, remote, 5:15 p.m.
Public Safety, remote, 6 p.m.
Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.
Waterfront Trust, remote, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Planning & Development Committee, remote, 6 p.m.
Historical Commission, remote, 7 p.m.
ROWLEY
Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Zoning Board of Appeals, remote, 10 a.m.
SALISBURY
Monday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 5 Beach Road, Colchester Room, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Parks and Recreation Commission, Salisbury Police Department, 181 Beach Road, conference room No. 101, 6 p.m.
SEABROOK
Monday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 99 Lafayette Road, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Planning Board, remote, 1 p.m.
WEST NEWBURY
Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 7 p.m.
Conservation Commission, remote, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Board of Health, remote, 4:30 p.m.
Planning Board, remote, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Open Space Committee, remote, 7 p.m.
