AMESBURY

Tuesday: Special School Committee meeting, remote, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: State of the City Address, remote, 6 p.m.

GEORGETOWN

Monday: Board of Selectman, remote, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Affordable Housing Trust, remote, 6 p.m. 

Thursday: School Committee meeting, remote, 6:30 p.m.

GROVELAND

Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 4:30 p.m. 

Wednesday: Zoning Board of Appeals, remote, 7:30 p.m.

MERRIMAC

Monday: Special Town Meeting, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School cafeteria, 115 Amesbury Line Road, Haverhill, 7:30 p.m. 

NEWBURY

Monday: Council on Aging Board of Directors, remote, 1 p.m.

Tuesday: Parking Clerk meeting, remote, 9 a.m.

Board of Assessors, remote, 6 p.m. 

Conservation Commission, Town Hall, 12 Kent Way, 2nd Floor hearing room, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Cultural Council, remote, 6 p.m.

Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Zoning Board of Appeals, Village at Cricket Lane, 7:30 p.m.

NEWBURYPORT

Monday: School Committee Business Meeting, remote, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Finance Subcommittee of the Whole School Committee, remote, 8:15 a.m.

River Valley Charter School Board of Trustees, remote, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Library Board of Directors, remote, 5:15 p.m.

Public Safety, remote, 6 p.m.

Planning Board, remote, 7 p.m.

Waterfront Trust, remote, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Planning & Development Committee, remote, 6 p.m.

Historical Commission, remote, 7 p.m.

ROWLEY

Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 1 p.m.

Tuesday: Zoning Board of Appeals, remote, 10 a.m. 

SALISBURY

Monday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 5 Beach Road, Colchester Room, 7 p.m. 

Tuesday: Parks and Recreation Commission, Salisbury Police Department, 181 Beach Road, conference room No. 101, 6 p.m.

SEABROOK

Monday: Board of Selectmen, Town Hall, 99 Lafayette Road, 10 a.m. 

Tuesday: Planning Board, remote, 1 p.m.

WEST NEWBURY

Monday: Board of Selectmen, remote, 7 p.m.

Conservation Commission, remote, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Board of Health, remote, 4:30 p.m.

Planning Board, remote, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Open Space Committee, remote, 7 p.m.

