NEWBURYPORT — Hoping to shed light on what they call the state’s racist history, a group of local residents are demanding the City Council support calls to replace the state flag and seal.
Councilors received a resolution on Feb. 27 that asks the council to support the work of the Special Commission Relative to the Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth, which voted last year to recommend replacing the state seal and flag to better reflect respectful relations between all people who now call Massachusetts home.
The resolution was referred it to the General Government Committee in a 9-2 vote of the City Council on Feb. 27, with Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley opposed.
Local residents Marianne Vesey and Linda Lu Burciaga are leading the charge, advocating that the city adopt the resolution. They say 55 other Massachusetts municipalities have already done so.
Burciaga said dozens of other municipalities are considering the same resolution and local residents are also mobilizing in Amesbury, West Newbury, Newbury and Salisbury.
“We’re hoping that should this pass in Newburyport, that it would be kind of an incentive for the other communities in the area to do the same,” she said.
The imagery behind the state flag and seal is problematic, according to Burciaga, who said it depicts a white hand holding a Colonial sword over the head of an Indigenous person along with a Latin motto that translates as, “She seeks by the sword a quiet place under liberty.”
“The belt was patterned by the illustrator after the red flannel belt of (Wampanoag leader) Metacomet, who was the leader of the first native war of resistance against English colonization. His severed head was impaled on a pike and displayed in Plymouth for more than 20 years as a war trophy. That’s just one part of the depiction,” she said.
Vesey said the state seal depicts a “colonializing and violent depiction that is really supporting the fact that white people are in charge of this world and that we have to subdue the Native American people.”
“One of the reasons that we can ignore this so easily is that our white supremacy culture has really allowed for the disappearance of the Native American world. We’re really trying to say that they are not gone. They are here among us and we really need to, not only recognize that, but to honor it,” Vesey added.
Burciaga said seeing the Massachusetts state seal flying on a flag is a very different experience to her now that she has been educated on the matter. She also said she would like to see local schools add more curriculum on the history of Native Americans in Massachusetts.
“Most of these schools are not teaching our youth about our true history in the state. The use of mascots and also the cultural appropriation of some of the Native American artifacts and whatnot that have been taken from them. This is not just a symbolic ‘Get rid of the state seal and flag or change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day’ thing. This also includes something that we should be doing for the rest of our lives, including education,” she said.
Vesey said the movement to replace the state seal grew from the successful effort to change the Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“There’s also goes along with getting rid of the mascots that are associated with Native Americans. It’s all part of that racist culture that we’re finally trying to address, But the state needs the encouragement from its cities and towns to do the work,” she said.
Zeid said last week that he has consistently voted against such statewide resolutions in the past.
“We’ve got enough stuff to do here in the city of Newburyport, much of which we would like to make some headway on. So I don’t think this is the right expenditure of time,” Zeid said.
Vesey and Burciaga said they plan on attending Monday night’s General Government Committee meeting at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. and hope to see others in attendance as well.
“We don’t care what the seal becomes so much as making sure it doesn’t include the current iteration and this is the group that will decide whether or not the matter will move on to the City Council. So, if people want to come out to that meeting, that would be fine,” Vesey said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
