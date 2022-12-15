NEWBURYPORT — Guests on this Saturday's Local Pulse live internet radio program include David Yang, artistic director of the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival, to preview their Dec. 18 concert. Host Joe DiBiase will also chat with local historian and author, Ghlee Woodworth, about her latest book on the history of Newburyport.
Broadcast from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse's Show #427 will go live at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse/ at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site mentioned above and wherever you listen to podcasts.
