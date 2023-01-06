NEWBURYPORT — In recognition of Black History Month, local historian Ghlee Woodworth will give a talk titled “Honoring our Black residents of the late 18th to 20th century: The Story of Newburyport’s Guinea Village and the once-thriving Black community," during the Sunday, Jan. 15, worship service at 10:30 a.m. at First Religious Society UU Church on Pleasant Street.
Her talk will be followed by a question-and-answer session at 11:30 a.m.
Come learn about Newburyport’s early Black community and the city’s primary Black neighborhood known as Guinea Village. Hear the stories of former slaves, soldiers, business owners, and those who lived, worked, and made significant contributions to our city.
Participants will hear the stories of our past Black residents such as Edward Moses (1829-1913), who was born a slave in Savannah, Georgia as were his parents. According to Mr. Moses's October 1913 obituary in The Daily News of Newburyport, while accompanying the plantation owner to New York, Edward escaped and eventually settled in Newburyport at the suggestion of a local barber. Come and learn more about the life of Edward Moses and more. The event is free and open to everyone.
The church is located at 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport.
