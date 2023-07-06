NEWBURY — Residents will have a chance this weekend to weigh in on whether the town should create a local historic district for the Lower Green - a move that may not sit well with some living within it's proposed zone.
The meeting, scheduled for Saturday, from 3 to 5 p.m. inside the Lower Green schoolhouse on High Road, was organized by the Lower Green Local Historic District Study Committee of Newbury. The committee was formed in late 2022 in response to a survey done earlier in the year.
The Lower Green is common land used for community and school events, sports practices, dog walking, artistic inspiration, weddings, and the occasional golf swing practice.
Local historic districts protect the distinctive characteristics of historically important areas and encourage new designs compatible with the area’s setting. Massachusetts has over 200 local historic districts, but currently none in Newbury, according to the committee.
“One of the main benefits of establishing a local historic district on the Lower Green is to maintain its historical character for future generations, but at the same time being open to harmonious changes,” says Robin Etheridge, committee chairperson. Etheridge adds that he “feels it’s an honor to live upon and work to preserve a town green that dates back to 1635 and to live in a house older than my home in the U.K.”
Once input is collected, the committee will submit a preliminary study report with findings and recommendations to the Select Board and Planning Board for feedback. The report will then be featured during a public hearing before it is finalized. Once done it will be brought to the annual Newbury Town meeting for a vote. A two-thirds majority is required to move forward with a final review and designation of the local historic district by the Massachusetts Historical Commission, according to the town.
A task force surveyed Newbury residents in April of 2022 to gauge interest in creating a study committee around preserving the Lower Green. Most of those surveyed didn’t realize that the Lower Green had no historic preservation status but expressed interest in forming a committee to examine the possibility.
These results set the formation of the study committee in motion by the Newbury Select Board, which approved its establishment and its five members in November 2022. In addition to Etheridge, members include Vice Chairperson Joy Michaud, Elizabeth Paliga, secretary and preservation services manager at Historic New England; Madison Vlass, Newbury site manager of Historic New England; and Lon Hachmeister, Newbury Historic Commission member.
“The work of the study committee is to perform local outreach, provide information, take in feedback, and attempt to build support for a local historic district surrounding the Lower Green of Newbury,” Newbury Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco said.
It is too soon to tell what the boundaries of the local historic district would be until further feedback is gathered. The study committee has kicked off an approximately 18-month multi-step process outlined by the Massachusetts Historical Commission.
A property owner survey is currently underway, and a series of informational meetings for the public will be conducted.
Visit the Local Historic District Study Committee page on the Town of Newbury’s website, townofnewbury.org, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.