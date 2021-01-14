NEWBURYPORT — As the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives moved forward Wednesday with plans to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol last week, local reaction was split.
While state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, disagreed with plans to impeach the president, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, said she supported them.
Kelcourse said instead of spending time removing a president with only a week left in office, Congress should focus on reopening schools, getting people back to work and vaccinating them against the coronavirus.
"COVID-19 will still be here," Kelcourse said.
DiZolgio agreed it was time for Americans to come together and for politicians to "commit to solving the problems of the American people," but based on what took place at the Capitol, she supported the impeachment efforts.
"This was a shameful insurrection that tore at the heart of this democracy," DiZoglio said.
Like he did last week, Kelcourse condemned the actions of pro-Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol and threatened the lives of members of Congress and the vice president.
Five people, including a police officer, died as a result of the hours-long invasion as Congress was voting to accept the certification of all 50 states and officially name Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 presidential election.
"What happened last week in Washington was wrong," Kelcourse said, adding that Trump should have conceded the election to Biden right after he won the race.
State Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, took a more neutral stance, saying he did not have an opinion either way.
"It's up to Congress to decide," Mirra said of the impeachment process.
Mirra, whose district also includes Merrimac, Newbury, West Newbury and other towns, said he did not think Congress had enough time to remove Trump before his term ends Jan. 20 and is succeeded by Biden.
As for the siege at the Capitol, Mirra said he was appalled and called for everyone involved to be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
"We really should throw the book at them," Mirra said.
The FBI has warned of "armed protesters" converging on all 50 state capitals in the days leading up to the inauguration, according to published reports. The announcement has triggered alarms across the nation, especially since law enforcement officials confiscated pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails and firearms following the riot.
Kelcourse said he was not concerned about security at the Statehouse, adding that he has complete faith in those responsible for keeping him and other legislators on Beacon Hill safe.
"I'm not concerned. Our men and women in law enforcement do a tremendous job in protecting us," he said.
Mirra said he had some concerns and would like his colleagues to enact stiffer penalties for those who turn to violence.
"As lawmakers, we should be prepared for it," Mirra said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
