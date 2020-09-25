NEWBURYPORT — City officials and other community leaders will send the message that “Hate Has No Port” in the city through a new video that is in the works.
The short video is spearheaded by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, and will include clips of city officials, religious leaders and business owners speaking against racism and other forms of prejudice.
As Bryan explained, the project comes in response to the multiple racial incidents reported in the city within the last few months. In July, police investigated an incident where a man was accused of shouting a racial slur from his car at a Black teenager on State Street; in August, a Methuen man was accused of verbally accosting two Black women on the Clipper City Rail Trail.
“A big part of what this represents is a commitment on behalf of our entire city saying, ‘This is a place of diversity, welcome and kindness.’ It’s a message we want to send,” Bryan said. “I hope that it allows people that have been hurt by these things to know that people care, and that we’re saying this is not OK.”
The video is being produced by videographer Stephen Sills, who spent several days this week shooting clips of the speakers, including Mayor Donna Holaday and City Councilors Afroz Khan and Jared Eigerman.
After wrapping up her filming session Thursday, Holaday said she was glad to be part of the project, which she hopes will promote a more welcoming message that will help the city overcome the racial incidents.
“We do not want our city to be known for these isolated, horrific, racist incidents that happened over the summer. ... It just breaks my heart that people of color might not want to come to Newburyport because of these incidents,” she said.
Holaday noted her recent creation of the city’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Alliance, a coalition that will focus on racial equity issues in the city.
“I think it’s important that we get the message out that we’re trying really hard to move our city forward in light of all the events that have occurred in our country since the murder of George Floyd,” the mayor said.
Bryan said she hopes the video helps to “further the (anti-racism) work that has already been committed to by the city,” noting the new Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Alliance.
“This is the one way this begins to look,” she said. “Real change happens at all levels; it happens inside all of us as individuals, and how we function together as a country and as a community. This is something that all of us are unified around. We all share a commitment to this.”
Bryan said the video will likely be posted online within the next 10 days and that she hopes it will be a positive step toward confronting the “systematic” racism that is ingrained in the country’s institutions.
“It’s a response to yet another pandemic in our world right now: systemic racism that is rampant and has been for hundreds of years,” Bryan said. “There are different ways that racism shows up. It’s inside of all of us, and it’s in the ways our laws are enacted. It’s integrated into the system of how our country functions.”
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
