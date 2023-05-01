NEWBURYPORT — After a pandemic-related delay, the push to form the Merrimack River Collaborative is back on at the State House, and local legislators are lauding Mayor Sean Reardon for getting it going again.
Combined sewage overflows have accounted for roughly 550 million gallons of raw sewage being released into the Merrimack River each year, according to the Merrimack River Watershed Council, and downriver communities such as Newburyport and Salisbury have ended up on the losing end.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, co-sponsored a bill that asks the state to set up a structure to collectively recognize the 24 communities on the Merrimack River working as a group to improve the watershed’s quality.
Shand said the idea is to pool the resources of these communities and give them a louder voice on Beacon Hill. In addition to Newburyport and Salisbury, these communities include Amesbury.
“This is good for us because we’re going to need to stand in coalition to address the ever-evolving issues of water treatment and quality as well as wastewater treatment issues along the Merrimack,” she said. “It also gives us a way of leveraging federal dollars and expertise.”
Tarr said the best word to describe his legislation is “coordination.”
The proposed Merrimack River Collaborative would be led and staffed by leadership and water quality experts at the Merrimack River Watershed Council, the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments. It would work with state and federal agencies while providing yearly reports to the state Legislature.
“We want to ensure that all of the stakeholders who are working to improve the quality and health of the river are doing so in an efficient way,” Tarr said. “This bill is an important step in that evolution that we’ve had around protecting the river. The hope of this legislation is to really supercharge the effort and coordinate it so that we maximize the benefit of everything that might be undertaken and not do it in an uncoordinated way.”
On Wednesday, the bill was discussed during a public hearing at the State House orchestrated by the Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources. Among those testifying was Reardon, who said the bill would get a similar effort in 2019 back on track after COVID-19 derailed its progress.
“I think it’s a great show of collaboration,” he said. “There are a lot of people working and living in those cities and towns. This would be a nice way to get that structure in place, so we can all work together and advocate for the Merrimack River. Being at the mouth of the Merrimack, I think we’re very sensitive about CSOs that come down the river from our larger neighbors up the river. This is a step in the right direction to get some things done.”
Tarr said the Legislature has made a lot of progress in heightening awareness about CSOs over the past few years.
“We’ve been increasing education and awareness and we have made good progress. But there’s definitely been a resurgence in the effort, largely through Mayor Reardon, who has made this a priority and reenergized the effort,” he said.
Shand agreed.
“Sean was really one of the first municipal leaders who wanted to revive this effort after the pandemic calmed down,” she said. “It was started beforehand but the pandemic really made it almost impossible for people to focus on these issues. So, it’s back and I credit Sean for being one of the leading voices on it.”
Tarr said the Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources will review the bill next and make a recommendation on whether it should pass or be further studied.
“That can take awhile, so it’s not something that is likely to happen quickly. But it is significant that this bill had a public hearing this early on in the legislative session,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
