NEWBURYPORT — The recent dredging was only a temporary fix for Plum Island’s erosion problems and local leaders are asking for a few photographs from the public to find a permanent solution.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers oversaw a $9 million project last winter and spring that deposited and sculpted 226,000 cubic yards of sand into a new beach at Reservation Terrace where a vacant home on 73rd Street was damaged by a storm in late December.
But state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and many others involved in the project have repeatedly said the dredging is merely a temporary fix for the area, where many residents say the erosion problem was worsened when the Army Corps of Engineers built the Plum Island breakwater roughly 10 years ago.
Democratic U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey have secured $240,000 in federal funding to study the jetty and find a long-term solution. Tarr, state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon sent a letter to Plum Island residents Monday, seeking photos that illustrate the magnitude, rate and scope of the erosion.
“We think that will help us to convey the sense of urgency that we have about getting the next step done before all of the sand is eroded from the area,” Tarr said. “We need immediate action to demonstrate the urgent need of accelerating work on a solution. Whether it be an extension of the landward spur of the jetty, a near-shore breakwater, adding a rear structure to the south jetty, all of those things are on the table.”
Residents are asked to send photos that show the state of the beach, shoreline, coastal dunes and general typography of the project area at North Point adjacent to Reservation Terrace before the jetty was rebuilt in 2014, as well as the state of the area immediately following the reconstruction.
Photos documenting conditions in the area from 2017 through 2022, as well as at the site immediately following the completion of the recent dredging and its current state, were also requested.
“We want to show the state of the beach before the jetty reconstruction,” Tarr said, “what it looked like immediately after, what it looked like in the intervening time when we had severe erosion, what it looked like after we deployed the sand, and what it looks like now.
“We want to show a timeline that demonstrates we have an ongoing situation that needs a more-lasting solution,” he added.
Photos can be emailed to valerie.coolidge@masenate.gov. Tarr said they can be added to a written narrative that will be sent to the Army Corps of Engineers.
Plum Island Taxpayers Association President Ron Barrett said he has already given plenty of photos to Tarr and, in his opinion, the only way to fix the jetty is to bolster it with rocks.
“You could always say it’s a temporary fix to make the (Department of Environmental Protection) feel better about it,” he said. “But granite or a sheet pile wall in front of the houses is really the easiest way to do it. It would be just like the docks in Newburyport. They can take a 45-foot sheet of metal and drive that 35 feet into the ground with braces behind it so it won’t fall over.”
The recent dredging has expanded the width of the Reservation Terrace beach by roughly 400 feet, according to Tarr. He said the Army Corps of Engineers has estimated it will be fully eroded within the next two to three years.
“Everything we have done has been part of a progression of steps,” he said. “Putting the sand on the beach was an interim solution that we knew would buy us time. But we also knew it wasn’t a permanent solution.”
A new jetty spur or something similar to disrupt the whirlpool causing the accelerated erosion needs to be designed and built as soon as possible, according to Tarr. The senator said recent discussions with the Army Corps of Engineers indicate an estimated timeline could extend well into 2026 or later.
“We think that’s too long. So we want to accelerate that process and there is consensus that something needs to be done,” he said.
Tarr said he and residents are extremely grateful for the recent sand deposit but the clock started ticking when the last grain was placed on the beach.
“We can’t lose any time developing and implementing the next solution, which I hope will be a long-term solution,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
