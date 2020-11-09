NEWBURYPORT — With a new presidency on the horizon, local Democratic leaders said they just hope a divided nation can begin to heal.
“Our country has become so divided,” Karen Trowbridge, chair of the Newburyport Democratic City Committee, said in an email.
“I even see that right here in Newburyport,” she added. “I hope we can start to heal, and learn to respect each other and live together peacefully.”
Trowbridge said she was “elated” when the news broke on Saturday that former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, had won the presidential election, saying “the celebrations from Washington D.C. to Newburyport on Saturday brought tears to my eyes.”
“I’m so proud to live in a state — and a community — that supports Joe Biden’s agenda of kindness, decency and inclusiveness,” she said.
In addressing the possibility of Republicans maintaining their majority in the Senate, Trowbridge said “I worry that Mitch McConnell will try to block President Biden’s efforts to make meaningful legislative change, but Democrats around the country will be supporting the Georgia runoff election.”
No Senate candidate in Georgia reached the required 50% threshold in votes to win last week, so there will be two runoff elections Jan. 5. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, while Republican Sen. David Perdue will go up against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.
“If those two Georgia senators win, the Democrats will be in a great position to propose and pass legislation that will support the needs of our citizens and create positive change in the country,” Trowbridge said.
“For me personally, I can’t tell you how relieved I am,” Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said of the Biden/Harris victory.
“I have been so concerned about the divisiveness that has been generated in this country in the last four years,” she said. “I was in tears listening to Biden last night. I think the mayor of Paris said it dutifully, ‘Welcome back, America.’”
“There’s a lot of work to do, a lot of healing, but I think, the word I’ve been hearing more and more is ‘a sense of relief,’” Holaday added. “We also have to recognize the fact millions of people did continue to vote for him, so there really is a division in this country that has to be brought together. Hopefully, we can do that under the new leadership of Biden and Harris.”
Holaday expressed concern about the CARES Act expiring Dec. 31, saying a new stimulus package is “clearly needed” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “not only to help our schools, our community and our hospital, but also our businesses that have really struggled.”
On Saturday, a few dozen people rallied in Market Square with banners, cowbells and flags, waving to passers-by in lieu of Biden’s victory. Cars drove by and honked as people cheered.
The next day, at least 30 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in the same spot for a “MAGA-chusetts President Trump Peaceful Protest.” They held signs with statements such as “Stop the Steal,” “Legal Ballots Count” and “Four More Years.”
When asked what their platform was, supporters deferred to the event’s organizer, Dianna Ploss, who simply said, “We demand free and fair elections and adherence to this document,” as she pointed to a pocket-sized Constitution.
Ploss did not comment further when asked if she thought the election was not “free and fair.”
A counterprotest soon formed across the street with a dozen Biden supporters — up to 30 at one point — telling the Trump supporters to “go home” and “wear a mask,” as many of them, including Ploss, were not. As cars drove by and honked, many drivers had to point to which side they were supporting.
Four Newburyport police officers stood nearby, only intervening as necessary to keep the peace.
