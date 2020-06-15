NEWBURYPORT — Local faith and community leaders will host a “United in Peace” online worship service Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to provide hope in the face of COVID-19 and the recent murder of George Floyd.
During the service, held remotely via Zoom, members of the Greater Newburyport Clergy Association will lead the audience in song and prayer. Speakers will include Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday; Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove; the Rev. Ogun Holder, senior minister for Unity on the River in Amesbury; and Amir Ibrahim, leader of Newburyport’s Human Rights Commission.
The event is spearheaded by Alex Matthews, congregational leader for Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue on Washington Street. Matthews started planning the service to bring people together during the difficult COVID-19 reopening.
But after the death of Floyd on May 25 sparked a nationwide outcry for an end to systematic racial injustice, Matthews said he and other local leaders felt the event should be used to comment on that as well.
“We wanted a way to come together to honor George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement without actually gathering in a building,” Matthews said. “It’s just about trying to find a way that meets our population where they are and protecting their health while giving an opportunity to join the movement.”
The Rev. Matt Willis-Goode, pastor for People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport and Merrimacport United Methodist Church in Merrimac, added, “The Clergy Association was reflecting on the pandemic and the struggles and difficulties, and we thought it would be good for the clergy to come together and speak with a unified voice … . Really, we’re just hoping to lead by example, to show people that we can come together despite different perspectives to live peacefully and well together.”
The Rev. Chris Ney, pastor for Central Congregational Church in Newburyport, who also helped organize the online service, raised the importance of the event in sharing a unifying message to the community.
“We’re all living through incredibly difficult times of multiple causes, and we thought it was important that we model a community of shared values, concerns for the common good, mutual respect and understanding, and making this statement on social justice and peace,” Ney said.
To join the event’s Zoom webinar, visit https://umcom.zoom.us/j/99376090144.
