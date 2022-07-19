NEWBURYPORT - Working with visually challenged people is a major part of the Lion’s Club. Most people equate the Lion’s Club with eye glasses, however, the Newburyport Lion’s Club, in conjunction with of the Lion’s District Visual Aid Foundation, can also assist those in need of visual aid equipment.
Dee Monson, who was no longer able to read or look at pictures due to her failing eyesight and needed much more assistance than glasses could provide, reached out to the Newburyport Lion’s for help. After working with Monson, her doctor, and the Lion’s District Visual Aid Foundation it was determined she qualified for a Merlin visual aid desktop machine.
Merlin elite is a high performance desktop video magnifier which allows for a wide field of view, displaying more text on the screen. Reading material placed underneath the magnifier is projected in large type on a monitor making it easier to read. The magnifier also works with photographs by projecting a larger image on the monitor.
This equipment costs more than $2,700 but is on loan to Monson at no cost. The Lion’s Club continues to be excited about offering this opportunity to the people in our area with low vision to enjoy the same reading materials as those who are blessed with good eyesight. Basic information regarding an eye evaluation from an eye doctor is all that is needed to apply.
If you are in need, or know someone that could benefit, contact Lion Paula Fritz at 603-918-4239 or Lion Bob LaFrance at 978-270-3951.
