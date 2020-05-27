Local Lions Club members donate in many ways

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Lions, despite having to deal with the limitations that came with the COVID-19 state of emergency, are able to continue their charitable work via Zoom meetings. They recently voted to made donations to several local food pantries and local charities totaling over $5,600. Recipients were Our Neighbors’ Table $1500; Old South Church, $500 and $250 for socks; Pettengill House, $500 for art supplies and games; Salvation Army, $1.000; Newburyport Senior Community Center, $400 for supermarket gift cards; First Parish Church, $1,000; and, the Merrimac Valley Boys and Girls Club, $500.
In addition, Lions Club member Sue Coppinger, a quilt maker, recently made more than 150 handmade face masks enabling the Newburyport Community Senior Center to supply masks to city senior housing facilities. For the last two months Coppinger has made and donated close to 2,000 masks to several Merrimack Valley organizations including Megan House in Lowell, Jeremiah’s Inn and Holy Redeemer / Immaculate Conception staff, to name just a few.
