NEWBURYPORT — Local merchants are ushering in the change of seasons this weekend with a sidewalk sale in the city's downtown.
"Sale into Fall" will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 13, and will see 27 local shops offering sidewalk sales and discounts.
Frank Cousins, president for the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, said plenty of local businesses were able to persevere through this past spring and summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the sale should hopefully help them move into the cooler months.
"We've gotten pretty good results through the summer because the weather has cooperated," said Cousins. "Anything we can do to generate positive interest and get us ready for the next three months is a good thing. The focus is trying to keep the ball rolling for our businesses into the fall and the holidays."
There is currently a mask mandate active in the city's downtown, requiring all pedestrians and shoppers to keep their faces covered to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cousins said the city will be providing face masks to participating stores in case any customers do not have one, and that each shop will be limiting the number of people allowed inside at all times.
The participating stores are:
Partridge in a Bear, Vaalbara, Green Plum, Face Food, The basin, Hair Spray, The Elephants Trunk, B.C. Essentials, Amy Williams, Native Sun, Vintage Chic, Soak & Shoreline, Nauti Pearl, Kaya, Meraki, Edit Shoe, Sage, Pam Older, Excentrique, Life is Good, Ganesh Imports, Interlocks Salon, Black Dog, Sea Level NBPT, Valerie's Gallery, Smitten, Harbor Creamery.
For more information, visit the Chamber's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/nbptchamber.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
