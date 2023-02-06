NEWBURYPORT — Bursting pipes and icy aftermaths were among the issues to arise as Massachusetts battled below zero temperatures Friday night into Saturday.
Beginning Friday afternoon, communities experienced wind chills dipping well below zero. The freezing conditions led to problems.
Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Steve Bradbury told The Daily News that in 24 hours, from 12 a.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday, his department responded to 57 calls.
“Thirty-two water problems, 15 medicals and 10 other,” he said.
Bradbury said that on a typical weekend, the department responds to just under 10 calls, highlighting just how busy they were as a result of the bitter cold. He said the calls came from every corner of Newburyport.
Salisbury Firefighters Local 4694 posted on its Facebook page that the town Fire Department responded to 62 calls over the weekend.
“We had a bunch of broken water pipes and sprinkler systems,” said Fire Capt. Andrew Murphy.
Amesbury dealt with a similar issue in Market Square.
The Public Works and Water departments were to work Monday night to address an ice and water issue near Market Square that arose over the weekend during the extreme cold.
The work, scheduled for 7 p.m., was to result in a road closure from Market Street to Clark Street to allow crews to work safely. There was no estimated timeframe for completion.
“There were some icing issues that they were trying to determine where it was coming from,” said William Donohue from Mayor Kasandra Gove’s office. “And then there’s some ice accumulation on a couple of the parking spots right outside the Provident Bank.
“So they’re going to shut down from Market Square down to what they’re hoping to be just to Clark Street so they can investigate and see if there is a burst pipe.”
Donohue explained that this was not the first time the area experienced issues of a similar nature.
“During the fall, there was some water issues there that they had dug before and didn’t determine if there was anything that they could find. So they’re going to go back at it tonight,” he said.
Donohue said there will be a police detail in the area to divert traffic from that section of the street.
“Right now, they’re not planning to shut a water main down, but if they do, then we’ll send out further communications, either through a Swift911 or through our communication channels,” Donohue said.
