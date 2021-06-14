NEWBURYPORT — Local elected officials, candidates for office, community organizations, faith-based leaders and labor unions rallied on the Bartlet Mall on Sunday, in support of the Fair Share Amendment.
In a constitutional convention last week, the state’s House and Senate approve a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose an additional 4% tax on annual taxable income above $1 million and raise an estimated $2 billion a year for public education and transportation funding.
The proposal, which Raise Up Massachusetts has campaigned for since 2015, now moves forward to appear on the November 2022 ballot for voters to have the final say.
Joining similar rallies across the state, local organizers led the event at the Bartlet Mall, kicking off the Greater Newburyport campaign to get this proposal passed in 2022.
Organizers included Seacoast Raise Up Volunteers, the SEIU State Council, the Merrimack Valley Project, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers, the Greater Newburyport Anti-Racism Affinity Group and Unitarian Universalist Mass Action.
“We’ve waited a long time for this to finally be on the ballot,” Mayor Donna Holaday said, noting that all communities have struggled to fund education, roads and capital improvements.
“We have to put aside the fact that the state is getting stimulus money,” she said, explaining how that money won’t last forever.
“We would need continuing revenue that will come in,” Holaday continued.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who is a candidate for state auditor, said that this was the third time that she had voted in favor of the Fair Share Amendment and that she would keep fighting for its passage.
With the belief that the amendment will pass, DiZoglio said people will need to hold their elected officials accountable to ensure that the money does not simply go to the state general fund, but toward public education and transportation as promised.
She also challenged the crowd to get out and talk to people about how these “funds will help everybody in our community.”
The Rev. Jarred Mercer of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church spoke as a representative of the city’s faith-based leaders and was joined by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, the Rev. Christopher Ney of Central Congregational Church and Alex Matthews, congregational leader of Congregation Ahavas Achim, in supporting the amendment.
“When we think about things like the Fair Share Amendment, we’re thinking not just about fairness or some sort of moral goodness for one another, but equality and justice — and justice is always mercy and mercy is always love,” Mercer said.
He explained how this amendment is “much bigger than just a simple policy” and more about the responsibility that people have to take care of one another.
Mercer encouraged the crowd, which was roughly 75 people, to “treat this as a responsibility of love of neighbor.”
Sondra Longo, a teacher at Lawrence High School, spoke about how the revenue from the amendment could benefit public education in the state.
“We rank No. 1 in test scores, but we’re 16th in high school graduation rate and fourth in college readiness,” Longo said. “How do we rank above the nation in testing, but behind 15 other states in bringing students successfully from preschool to college?”
She shared more statistics, comparing graduation rates from one community to the next, demonstrating how wealthier communities are better set up for success.
“Holding education hostage with tax dollars is wrong,” Longo said. “It’s not a privilege; it’s a right.”
Rick Taintor of Newburyport Livable Streets emphasized the importance of the city securing funding for roads, sidewalks, bridges and transportation.
Without state and federal funding, the city would not have been able to complete the recent shoreline resiliency and Clipper City Rail Trail project, he said. The city, he said, also wouldn’t be able to maintain its streets and repair cracks and potholes.
“We don’t and we can’t pay for these things entirely with local property taxes,” Taintor said. “We depend on the state and federal governments to pick up the slack.”
Annabel Dryden, who graduated from University of Massachusetts Boston in December, spoke during the rally about her experience with public transportation.
She shared how she tried to commute to school to save money, but ultimately had to move on campus due to the constant delays she faced using the train and subway systems.
Other Newburyport officials present at the rally included Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand; Councilor at-large Bruce Vogel, Councilor at-large and mayoral candidate Charles Tontar; Ed Cameron, who is a former city councilor and current candidate for an at-large seat; and School Committee member and mayoral candidate Sean Reardon.
Other local officials included Lawrence Councilor at large Celina Reyes, West Newbury Select Board member Wendy Reed, Triton Regional School Committee member Paul Goldner, Amesbury District 3 Councilor and council President Matthew Einson, Amesbury District 4 Councilor and council Vice President Nick Wheeler and Amesbury District 2 Councilor Anthony Rinaldi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.