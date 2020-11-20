Local officials urge caution, limits on holiday gatherings

As state health officials reported rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across Massachusetts, Newburyport's mayor said the city is "doing better" in some areas such as people wearing masks and more quickly seeking medical care than last spring but the number of positive cases has jumped by more than 100 in four weeks.
Mayor Donna Holaday, in a livestreamed update Thursday, said Anna Jaques Hospital reported fewer people with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit or on ventilators than during the surge of the virus last spring, and the average hospital stay for recovery now is 15 days, down from 30 to 45 at the height of the pandemic.
Holaday confirmed earlier this week that four elderly residents of a long-term care facility in the city died last weekend, although she declined to release the facility's name.
Of the local long-term care facilities cited in the latest release of Department of Public Health data Thursday, only Port Healthcare Center on Low Street in Newburyport reported any recent deaths — in the 1 to 4 range, which is how DPH releases the information – as of Nov. 6.
On Oct. 22, the 123-bed facility reported a range of 1 to 10 positive cases and no deaths, while the Oct. 29 data from DPH said Port Healthcare had 11 to 30 positive cases and no deaths. The Nov. 6 data says Port Healthcare reported 11 to 30 positive cases and 1 to 4 deaths.
The four recent deaths would bring the total in Newburyport to 12, although the city's website says 11 residents have died.
The DPH reported 271 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Newburyport since spring, up from 162 people as of the Oct. 22 report.
The DPH said statewide, there were 2,532 new cases of COVID-19 since the previous day, with 27 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 10,204 since March.
The state said 917 patients confirmed to have COVID-19 were in hospitals, including 181 in intensive care units. The average age of the hospitalized patients testing positive was 66, according to the DPH data.
The DPH data on Greater Newburyport communities showed all of them except Rowley with higher rates based on COVID-19 tests over the past two weeks. Rowley was listed as lower.
The DPH reported Amesbury had 285 positive COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, with 46 positive tests in the last 14 days. Georgetown reported 126 cases, with 26 positive cases in the last 14 days, and Groveland had 78 positive cases, with 17 positive COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.
Elsewhere: Merrimac, 70 total cases, with 22 in the last 14 days; Newbury, 52 cases with 21 in 14 days; Newburyport, 271, with 79 positive cases in the past 14 days; Rowley, with 91 overall and 11 in the past 14 days; Salisbury, 126 cases in total with 32 positive cases in 14 days; and West Newbury, with 34 total cases and eight cases in the last 14 days.
In her livestream broadcast Thursday, Holaday urged people to take precautions and avoid large gatherings for Thanksgiving.
She acknowledged that many people may be feeling "pandemic fatigue," but with colder weather, "more people are gathering indoors with people they don't live with and this is contributing" to the rise in positive COVID cases in the city.
She implored residents "to take extraordinary precautions if they decide to travel or welcome people into their home" for Thanksgiving. "Please keep it small and follow the public health guidelines," including bringing your own food and drink, opening windows when inside, wearing a mask at all times except when eating, and staying at least 6 feet from others.
Like Holaday, West Newbury Health Agent Paul Sevigny was one of many area officials urging caution this holiday season as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to rise locally.
Sevigny said that from March 24 through Aug. 31, West Newbury reportedly had 13 infected residents while since Sept. 1, an additional 23 residents tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases in town was 36 as of Thursday, he said.
“As we are looking ahead at another beautiful fall weekend and preparing for the highly anticipated Thanksgiving holiday, we must all be patient and continue to be compliant with all of Gov. Baker’s COVID orders,” Sevigny stated.
The state allows municipalities to impose a $15 fine for not wearing a mask in public, but there are no plans for enforcement in West Newbury, selectmen confirmed last week. The Board of Health could revisit that at an upcoming meeting, selectmen said.
Sevigny acknowledged that wearing a mask while walking on a street or in a recreational area in rural West Newbury “may seem ridiculous to many,” but “it’s the right thing to do.”
The requirement is state mandated and also demonstrates care for the community as a whole during this emergency, he stated, adding, “Don’t let the news about a potential vaccine allow you to relax your COVID safety protocols. We have a long winter ahead of us.”
Correspondent Jennifer Solis contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.