NEWBURYPORT — Scammers have decided to play the role of Grinch this holiday season as bank fraud is on the rise across the region. With that in mind, bank executives at the Institution for Savings have been coming up with strategies and practices to best protect clients.
Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said while his department has not been contacted by any local banks about the spike in bank fraud incidents, they have been responding to fraud cases on their own, working with victims. After speaking with one of his inspectors, Simons told The Daily News how the department has handled the situation.
“We’ve taken a couple reports this month of scam type activity, which is not outrageous for the volume that we normally do,” Simons said. “But he (the inspector) did say that regionally they’re definitely seeing an uptick in the number and the complexity of the money-grabbing-type scams.”
He added, “Education is the best deterrent.”
The Institution for Savings only involves police if a customer has been affected monetarily.
“We’re very fortunate that lots of times we’re able to stop it in its tracks,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kim Rock. “Because the customer is coming forward to us and we’re educating them.”
Rock said her bank has noticed an uptick in fraud – which spiked in the last week.
“We have a back office department that looks at fraud and things like that on a daily basis and scams and things of that nature,” Rock said. “So over the course of the last six months, we had seen an increase in financial scams and we actually sent an email out to all of our customers in early fall.
“But this week alone, we’ve had probably a half a dozen customers that have actually either called or come into the bank with some type of financial scam that they potentially could have fallen victim two if they hadn’t called the bank,” Rock said last week. “So we try to actually educate our customers as well as make sure that we do a lot of training with our employees.”
As for what kind of scams they have been seeing, Rock mentioned several variations.
“A customer comes in the bank and actually says, ‘Well, I got called, it said that I had won money and you know, I need to actually send them some gift cards.’ We had another situation, a customer actually came into the bank and said that they had gotten a call that a relative was in harm’s way and that they needed to actually send money,” Rock said.
“So it’s really when customers come into the bank and want to either purchase money orders, treasurers checks, take out cash, we train our tellers to really ask questions about, ‘Who are you sending the funds to? Are you sure this is actually a legitimate transaction?’ So it’s really just through communication with our customers that we have learned of these additional financial scams that are actually going around right now.”
Rock elaborated on what her bank has been doing to combat these incidents.
“We recently just finished 15 training sessions with our retail staff to update them on financial scams and fraud,” she said. “In addition to that, what we try to do is actually keep our website current so that if there are new scams that we’re seeing, we make sure that we put it out there.
“And just this week, because we’ve actually have seen an increase this week, we felt it was really important to send this email blast out to all of our customers.”
She said the Institution for Savings has done what it can to inform the community.
“We’re actually going to have posters made and send them out to the different Councils on Aging,” Rock said. “We’re also going to reach out to some of our longtime partners that we have given charitable grants to in the past so that we can make sure that they’re aware of it because we want to make sure that their clients are aware of what we’re seeing as it relates to the phone calls our customers are making us aware of, you know, the emails our customers are making us aware of. and the things we’re seeing is emails and calls from Amazon or Apple and things like that.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
