NEWBURYPORT — Local playwright and actor Steve Blackwood will be streaming his play, "Family Game Night," on Facebook Live on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 7 to 7:40 p.m.
The play was written by Blackwood, a former "Days of Our Lives" actor who said in an email to The Daily News that the play is about growing up in his "dysfunctional" family in Detroit, Michigan.
The play stars Blackwood, Bob Tourangeau, KJ Traynor, Jeremy Labrie, Jennifer Mary, Caio Alvim, Ryan David Rogers and Mary Higgins.
To tune into the performance, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/Family-Game-Night-107229811079192/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.