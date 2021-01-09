Local poet sheds tears for her nation

NEWBURYPORT — Poet Rhina Espaillat looks at the United States through an immigrant's eyes, which she said were filled with tears Wednesday.
Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capital building that day, leaving five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.
"I watched all of this unfolding on my TV and I was sitting there on my couch crying," Espaillat said Friday.
Espaillat, who is now 88, lived in the Dominican Republic until she came to the U.S. at age 8.
"This is a country that saved my family and gave me most of what I value in life," Espaillat said. "I am more grateful to it than any other place on Earth. This kind of behavior doesn't belong here, it belongs in countries that are democracies but are not quite making it. This one has made it. It may have its problems, like any other place but it has respect its own rules. It has counted on the fact that the person out of power says, 'you're welcome. This used to be my home but now it is your house.' To break that tradition is absolutely unforgivable."
Espaillat was the youngest poet to be inducted into the Poetry Society of America when she was 16 and has authored 17 books of poetry.
More than 70 poets, nationwide, signed an open letter to President-elect Joe Biden last month asking him to consider naming Espaillat his inaugural poet on Jan. 20. The letter to Biden was published in the Marginalia section of the Los Angeles Review of Books (https://marginalia.lareviewofbooks.org/inaugural-poet-an-open-letter-to-president-elect-joe-biden/).
Espaillat said she has been humbled by the attention and grateful for her friends' support but isn't quite sure if she will be part of Biden's inauguration.
"I have a feeling that they have chosen someone else and it is getting very late now," Espaillat said. "But I am not surprised by that. You have so many poets in this country who are doing such beautiful work. So I wouldn't feel disappointed or anything of that sort if I were not chosen."
Espaillat pointed to an example set by George Washington that she wishes President Trump would take to heart.
Washington "did not do what a great deal of dictatorial leaders do and that was to say, 'Now that I am in power, just try to get me out,'" Espaillat said. "They wanted him to stay in power, they even offered him a crown. But he said 'no thanks, I'm going back to private life. I'm not the president anymore.' That was earth-shaking and nobody has the right to break that tradition. That is sacred."
According to Espaillat, invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office may not be enough to keep the president from further damaging the country, or even the rest of the world.
"We should do something much more rapid to get him away from whatever he could use to do more damage to this country. He is the one who has the red phone. He could start a war. We need to get him arrested today and get him away from the possibility that he could do more damage."
Espaillat also said that she is glad to see many leaders in the Republican party have also asked for Trump to admit defeat.
"I am very sorry for the mistakes he has made because I am not a one-party person," Espaillat said. "I don't believe that any democracy can survive with one party alone. We need something to argue over because that is the way that we arrive at the right way to do things."
The U.S. electorate may be divided at the moment but it can always come back together, she said.
"This is a country that is full of good people who have welcomed immigrants like me in the past," Espaillat said. "I feel like I was born here, even though I wasn't and this is the story of many, many people who have been saved by coming here. I believe in the Statue of Liberty, I believe in the torch."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
