NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport resident and poet John Burciaga will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss Poetry in Public Places, a project which promotes poetry and emergent poets through display placement in businesses, bookstores, arts venues, and community centers.
Accompanying Burciaga will be poet, psychotherapist and community activist Elizabeth Rose, LICSW, who will describe Poetry Therapy, a healing modality which she’s in the process of being certified to offer.
Burciaga and Rose will both talk about the importance and appeal of poetry, and will share a few poems of their own, and ones that have inspired their own love of poetry.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3), and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
