NEWBURYPORT — Councilor at large Connie Preston, and members of the newly formed Friends of Newburyport Parks will be among those appearing on Local Pulse this Saturday ay 9 a.m.
Also appearing will be members of the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport who will be discussing Sunday's Field of Honor event at the Bartlet Mall.
The weekly radio program and podcast is hosted by Joe DiBiase from the Daily News of Newburyport office. The broadcast can be found here: www.LocalPulseRadio.com and NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
