NEWBURYPORT — “Local Pulse,” an internet radio program broadcast each Saturday morning, announced that guests for its Oct. 1 show are Ken Irwin and Jim McCarthy.
Irwin will discuss the Belleville Roots Music Series concert on Oct. 7 with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. McCarthy is known for local activism and will discuss civic engagement and volunteerism.
The weekly radio program and podcast is hosted by Joe DiBiase from The Daily News of Newburyport office. The broadcast can be found here: www.LocalPulseRadio.com and NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.