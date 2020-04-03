NEWBURYPORT – Local Pulse this week continues to focus on developments in the area relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
Host Joe DiBiase is recording interviews for the Saturday morning online broadcast with Jane Merrow and Sue Boccuzzo, who run the First Parish Church of Newbury Food Pantry; Newburyport City Council President Jared Eigerman; and state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury.
The show can be heard or downloaded at any time at www.NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.