NEWBURYPORT – This week's Local Pulse internet radio program, which is being taped on Friday, will feature Joseph W. Gross, MD, an infectious disease specialist, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday talking with show host Joe DiBiase.
DiBiase is taping the show so the interviews can be done remotely for the safety of everyone involved. The program will be aired either Friday afternoon or in its normal Saturday time slot from 9 to 10 a.m.
To listen to the program or download podcasts at any time, go to www.NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
