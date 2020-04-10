NEWBURYPORT – This week's Local Pulse broadcast features two mayors and two other notables talking about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on residents and businesses in Greater Newburyport.
Host Joe DiBiase, who broadcast live on Saturdays from The Daily News newsroom before the pandemic, has been conducting interviews by phone and posting the show to be listened to at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse at any time from Saturday morning on.
DiBiase this week talked with Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday, Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Amesbury Chamber of Commerce director Phil DeCologero, and Daily News editor Richard K. Lodge, talking about the challenges of reporting the news during the pandemic.
