NEWBURYPORT – This week’s Local Pulse broadcast features Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday and will also be a celebration of the internet radio program's 300th show.
Host Joe DiBiase, who broadcast live on Saturdays from The Daily News newsroom before the pandemic, has been conducting interviews by phone and posting the show to be listened to at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse at any time from Saturday morning on.
DiBiase this week talked with the mayor, as well as Major Todd Hughes from the Salvation Army in Newburyport.
Local Pulse team members Isabel Indresano, Theo Salemi and Gregg Ogden join DiBiase to celebrate Show #300 as well.
