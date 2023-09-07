NEWBURYPORT — This Saturday, “Local Pulse” will host a candidate forum for Newburyport School Committee candidates.
On Tuesday, Sept. 19, there will be a preliminary election to determine who will be on the general election ballot in November when three open seats will be filled.
This Saturday’s edition of “Local Pulse” will be the only opportunity for voters to hear from the School Committee candidates prior to the preliminary election.
Streamed from The Daily News of Newburyport office on Liberty Street, Show 463 will go live at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
