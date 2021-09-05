NEWBURYPORT – Local Pulse internet radio will broadcast a forum with the three candidates for mayor of Newburyport on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The process to elect a new mayor begins this month, with a preliminary election on Sept. 21. Sean Reardon, Warren Russo, and Charlie Tontar are vying for the two ballot slots in the November election, when the new mayor will be elected, and all three candidates have agreed to participate.
To help Newburyport voters decide, Joe DiBiase, host of Local Pulse, will hold the forum, broadcast live from the newsroom of The Daily News. The forum isn't open to the public but will be available for download as a podcast for later listening at www.LocalPulseRadio.com or via your favorite podcast player.
They will answer questions relevant to Newburyport and its residents. Residents can send questions for consideration to contact@localpulseradio.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.