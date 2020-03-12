NEWBURYPORT — Frank Giacalone, the city's director of Public Health, will be on Local Pulse Saturday morning to discuss COVID-19 and the city's planning to deal with the virus.
Also on the internet radio broadcast, host Joe DiBiase will speak with Ward 3 City Councilor Heather Shand and Irish musician Sheila Linehan, whose appearance on the show is somewhat of a tradition for St. Patrick's Day.
Local Pulse broadcasts live on the internet from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday from the newsroom of The Daily News.
To listen live or download previous shows, go to www.NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.