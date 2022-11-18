NEWBURYPORT — Guests on the “Local Pulse” live internet radio program on Saturday include Victoria Bushey and Deb Szabo of the Newburyport Choral Society, who will preview their upcoming winter concert Dec. 10.
Later on, host Joe DiBiase will chat with Chococoa Baking Co & Cafe co-owner Julie Ganong, whose business is celebrating its “Baker’s Dozen” 13th anniversary.
Streamed from The Daily News of Newburyport office on Liberty Street, “Local Pulse” goes live from the newspaper’s webpage, www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse/, at 9 a.m. each Saturday. This will be Show 424.
Episodes can be downloaded as a podcast above or from iTunes and Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.
