Local real estate agent might be up for 'Bachelorette' role

NEWBURYPORT — A local real estate agent may be a contestant in the upcoming season of the ABC reality show "The Bachelorette."
Christian Smith, 26, is an agent with Keller Williams Realty Newburyport. A photo of the West Newbury native appeared as one of 34 potential contestants on "The Bachelorette" Facebook page Thursday.
Women's Health Magazine also featured Smith on its web page stating that he is a potential "The Bachelorette" candidate and that he looks a bit like actor Patrick Dempsey and model Tyler Cameron.
A call to Smith's cell phone was returned by his personal assistant (who did not wish to be identified). She said she could not confirm or deny whether he is a potential contestant on "The Bachelorette" season 17 but added that he will be unavailable for calls or emails until further notice.
Smith's Instagram page lists him as a "professional optimist, uncertified life coach and real estate agent/investor."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
