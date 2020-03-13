NEWBURYPORT — With concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 on everyone's minds, many residents seem to be taking preblizzard-like measures of gathering groceries and supplies this week, while local businesses are taking their own precautions.
Outside Market Basket on Storey Avenue, Georgetown resident Krissy Higgins was pushing a cart piled high with food and amenities such as paper towels Thursday morning. She said the store's toilet paper supply had been cleaned out.
As Higgins explained, one of her three children was just sent home from the University of Maine and she was taking precautions so that no one would be hungry in case of a quarantine.
"I'm a cook, so I'm going to be cutting up my veggies and freezing them so if anybody needs to be quarantined in my house, I'm going to be cooking!" she said.
Higgins recalled being sick during the swine flu outbreak in 2009 and said she is going about her daily life hoping that the coronavirus will pass soon.
Meanwhile, Salisbury resident Deanna Lind was busy loading her two carriages full of groceries she purchased for two elderly clients through the Northeast Independent Living Program.
Lind said both of her clients' shopping lists this week increased significantly from their usual $30 to $70 and more than $250, respectively. Most of the items she purchased were frozen foods, nonperishables and bottled water, and very few fruits and vegetables that would spoil.
"They're getting a little nervous. This is way more than usual," Lind said. "It's a little bit nuts."
Business seemed to be flowing as usual Thursday morning at Commune Cafe, a popular Pleasant Street coffee shop where many local residents meet, gather and work from their laptops during the week.
Commune barista Abby Wilson said while there has been no dip in the cafe's number of customers since the outbreak began, she and her co-workers have been taking serious cleaning precautions every day.
"We've just been making sure everything is clean twicefold. We're washing hands so often, wearing gloves and sanitizing even more so than we already do, just really making sure we're taking it to the next level with all the people coming in and exchanging money," Wilson said. "Especially with food and drink, we have to take that extra precaution."
At Commune, Jessamyn Anderson of Newburyport and Gretchen Desautels of Hampton, New Hampshire, were discussing their local businesses, saying they haven't felt much impact yet.
"Locally, I feel like it's not as bad, which is good," said Anderson, who runs Amesbury-based web and graphic design company Dingo Creative.
Desautels, who is working to open a shop in Newburyport, added, "It's good to be cognitive of it and cautious about it, but not to let it paralyze you in your every day."
Angie's Food owner Steve Luz said the Pleasant Street restaurant has seen a typical number of customers this week and that coronavirus concerns don't seem to have affected the daily rush of customers during breakfast and lunch.
"It's been business as usual," he Luz. "We're taking a lot of precautions, we've got sanitizer and we're wiping everything down. Everything we can possibly do, we're doing."
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154.
