AMESBURY — Many local restaurants are back after months of COVID-19 quarantine. But business is not quite back to normal.
Jeff Nahas is the owner of The Ale House, The Barking Dog Bar & Grill and the Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar in Amesbury, as well as The Barking Dog Ale House in Haverhill.
Nahas had about 110 employees when he decided to shut his eateries down after Gov. Charlie Baker issued his stay-at-home order in mid-March. Nahas opened his restaurants again two weeks ago and now employs roughly 50 people, mostly part time.
"We used to be open for lunch and dinner, and right now we're only open for dinner," he said. "We're also only open six days a week. We want to get the engine rolling, but we don't want to jump in with both feet until we are sure that we should be jumping in with both feet."
All servers have to wear protective masks and each seat and table needs to be sanitized on a regular basis. But, according to Nahas, keeping his restaurants clean is just part of doing business.
"We're a restaurant and cleanliness is what we practice, no matter what," Nahas said. "Now, you're just doing it with masks and gloves and sanitizer. But these are the same practices we do anyway. We're just bringing it out to the public."
George Carey is the owner of the Sea Level Oyster Bars in Newburyport and Salem, where he is also used to keeping things clean, pandemic or not.
"Pre-COVID-19, we get inspected by the Board of Health twice a year," Carey said. "We get inspected by the Fire Department once a year and the Building Department once a year. We also have a raw bar, so we have to inspect ourselves. So, to add these steps is a lot easier for a restaurateur to do."
Carey has the luxury of front and back patios in Newburyport, with outdoor seating for about 100 people.
"That is very close to what we normally get," he said. "Our setup was spacious anyway so it does lend itself to us to be able to move into these new guidelines."
His restaurants offered takeout during the coronavirus shutdown and he was able to keep most of his staff.
"We lost a couple along the way but most of our staff, thankfully, did come back," Carey said. "Obviously, with Newburyport being on a waterfront, we have some seasonality with our staff. But we kept the culinary team and the management team intact and we were really able to hit the ground running. ... The guests have been great, the response has been wonderful, and everyone seems to be mindful of what we need to do."
Kevin Kenney, co-owner of Salisbury Sports Pub, also depends on seasonal customers. Kenney said he has had a bit of trouble getting some of his old summer help to come back to work.
"I had two individuals out of eight that did not come back," he said. "I know from talking to other restaurant owners that there are plenty of restaurant positions out there. I know that there is plenty of work for people, but people are afraid of getting shut off from unemployment."
Kenney said he is very happy with his staff.
"I don't want people that are too worried about their unemployment and don't want to come back to work," Kenney said. "That is somebody I don't want working here. I want people who want to work and are committed to the place."
Restaurant workers, for the most part, want to be out working in public, according to Nahas.
"We've gotten a great response from our guys. They are all really excited to be back," Nahas said. "Some people are a little bit worried but, for the most part, they want to be back. Our industry is full of people who want to be social."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
