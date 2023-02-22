AMESBURY — A local musician will be singing in Italian for a national audience when “Murder of God’s Banker” begins streaming on Paramount+ this week.
Singer-songwriter Briana Cash has been working full time in the music industry for 15 years.
The Florida native moved around a bit in her youth. She eventually moved to Newburyport in the late 1990s, graduated from Newburyport High School as well as Berklee College of Music, and now splits her time between Los Angeles and Amesbury.
Cash has released four albums, as well as multiple singles that can be found at https://brianacash.com/, and is the music supervisor for “Murder of God’s Banker,” which begins streaming on Paramount+ on Friday.
The four-part documentary series tells the story of Roberto Calvi, who partnered with the Vatican Bank and banker Michele Sindona to launder money for wealthy people tied to the Sicilian Mafia and, in turn, funneled the funds to global anti-Communist interests.
Calvi was found hanging from beneath a bridge in London in 1982. The streaming series delves into the Calvi family’s three-decade quest for the truth.
“The Mafia took care of him,” Cash said.
“Murder of God’s Banker” plays like a modern-day “The Da Vinci Code,” according to Cash.
“There’s also a lot of history of Italy and Freemasons Lodge conspiracy theories,” she said.
Cash said her path to becoming the music supervisor for “Murder of God’s Banker” was a uniquely Hollywood story.
She was attending a premiere screening for “House of Gucci” in late 2021 when she ran into writer/director Tom Donahue while standing in line.
Coming from an Italian family, Cash told Donahue that she thought Lady Gaga did a great job in the film while speaking with an Italian accent.
Donahue asked Cash if she could sing in Italian. Classically trained, Cash has also sung opera in the past. So Cash let the director know that she could, indeed, sing in Italian.
Cash sent Donahue a few tunes and, the next thing she knew, she was having lunch with composer Leigh Roberts and agreeing to sing and play guitar on the “Murder of God’s Banker” theme song.
“It’s a wonderful L.A. story,” she said.
Cash also sang and played guitar on the documentary series’ theme song. She performed two of her original songs in the first episode and made other contributions along the way.
“Then, I became the music supervisor as well because they needed someone to go through the script and find some Italian songs that would work with particular scenes set in the 1950s through the 1980s,” Cash said. “All of this stuff just happened to work out and they used me for multiple things.”
Cash, who is a big fan of singers Lucio Battisti and Connie Francis, said she listened to plenty of Italian musicians with her grandmother while growing up in Florida.
“All this stuff was embedded in me already, so it wasn’t all that difficult,” she said. “The most difficult thing on working on these types of shows is the budget. They only have a certain amount of money to work with and, the more money you have, the easier it is because you’re able to make deals happen and negotiate deals to get the actual songs that the director wants for a scene.”
Cash is working on another television series that is expected to make use one of her own songs as the theme.
“I have a few songs in the can that I will be releasing throughout the year and I will be working with some Grammy award-winning people on some music that we might submit for consideration next year,” she said.
The singer-songwriter said she expects to be back in the Amesbury area and playing gigs sometime about June.
“I’m always out and about doing stuff,” she said.
Former Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday got a chance to catch one of Cash’s shows last summer and said in an email that it is a joy to see “a local student soar to success.”
“As she launches her next venture, I wish her continued success and encourage all to explore her extensive and deep song list,” Holaday said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.