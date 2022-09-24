NEWBURYPORT — Sawyer Yim celebrated her 12th birthday last month by collecting more than 200 pairs of socks for the homeless.
Sawyer asked her friends to bring new socks to her birthday party and she donated roughly 220 pairs to The Salvation Army’s Newburyport Corps Community Center on Monday.
Sawyer said she was inspired by the Socktober charitable movement, which her family has been part of for many years.
Brad Montague started the Socktober movement in Arkansas in 2011 to deliver socks and other necessities to those in need. Since then, the fundraiser has taken off with children and adults around the country starting their own sock drives.
“It’s about giving socks to the people who need help,” Sawyer said.
The William Griffin Way resident is a sixth-grader at Portsmouth Christian Academy in New Hampshire. Sawyer said she would be very happy to see the Newburyport community and local schools get involved in sock drives of their own.
“I want to see more kids participating and helping their community in a more proactive way,” she said. “It’s about sewing love into the community.”
Her mother, Melissa Yim, said she and her husband, Justin, are proud of their daughter’s passion to give back to others and that their hope was to raise children who make a difference in the community.
